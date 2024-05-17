20L Catsan Natural Biodegradable Clumping Cat Litter 20 Litres Kitten Litter

• Catsan cat litter pellets is a natural clumping cat litter made from a by-product of the wheat milling process. • Made from plants, it is 100% natural and 100% biodegradable; the natural choice for our feline pets, for us and for the planet. • Catsan Natural cat litter is an odour control cat litter with strong odour neutralization that immediately locks in odours. • Catsan is 100% natural and biodegradable cat litter without compromising on odour control. • Extra absorbent, this clumping cat litter forms solid clumps quickly, locking in odours. • These are then easy to remove to maintain a clean and hygienic cat litter tray. • Catsan clumping cat litter is soft to paws and does not stick, so the litter stays in the tray. • It has a pleasant, natural scent without the addition of fragrances that might upset your cat. • The raw material used for this natural, clumping cat litter is an agricultural by-product, upcycled to become cat litter. • The material used in this cat litter grows back again and again every year. Catsan Natural clumping cat litter is the good choice for cats, people and the planet. Catsan Natural clumping cat litter ensures you care for your cat in an environmentally friendly way. The raw material used in this natural cat litter is an agricultural by-product that is upcycled to become cat litter pellets. You can be sure Catsan Natural recycled cat litter is derived from a sustainable raw material as it grows back again and again every year. Catsan Natural clumping cat litter is 100% natural and biodegradable without compromising on odour control; the solid clumps it forms and its pleasant natural scent are perfect for locking in odours. Catsan Natural clumping cat litter is the good choice for cats, people and the planet. Catsan Natural Biodegradable cat litter in a 20L bulk Pack. When it comes to hygiene, cats have by nature extremely high standards: They feel happiest when everything is comfortable and clean at home. That is why for over 30 years experts at Catsan have worked on developing high quality cat litter. By using Catsan cat litter you provide your cat with a cat litter box or cat litter tray that's always clean and hygienic. Usage Instructions: Open the bag at the easy-open-spout. Fill the litter box with min 6cm CatsanÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¾ litter to allow your cat to dig and avoid clumps from sticking to the bottom. Remove the clumps every day, add fresh litter to keep the filling level at 6cm and change the litter completely on a regular basis. If you have under-floor heating make sure to put insulating material under the litter box. Disposable via bio-waste container where permitted by local community

Net Contents

20l