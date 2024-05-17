15 x 80g Pedigree Ranchos Reward Centres Maxi Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

Mars Pet Care

• PEDIGREE Ranchos Reward Centres Chicken Maxi dog chews are made with 100% quality Ingredients: rolled layers of crafted chopped rawhide filled with 100% natural chicken. • These dog chews are proven to be deliciously long-lasting, as confirmed by Waltham Institute's lasting time study, satisfying dogs' natural instinct to chew. • PEDIGREE Ranchos Reward Centres Chicken Maxi are grain-free dog treats made with limited Ingredients (7 to be exact). • The safety of the texture of PEDIGREE dog treats, coming from its unique chopped rawhide layers, is endorsed by the European Veterinary Dental Society. • PEDIGREE Ranchos Reward Centres chicken dog chews are low in fat and with no artificial colours. Treat your dog with the delicious PEDIGREE Ranchos Reward Centres Chicken Maxi, created for dogs above 15kg. Filled with 100% natural chicken, these dog treats are crafted with layers of high-quality chopped rawhide, unique for its safety and supported by External Veterinary Organisation. PEDIGREE Ranchos Reward Centres Chicken Maxi dog chews are grain-free, made with only 7 Ingredients, low in fat and with no artificial colours. Proven to be long-lasting, these PEDIGREE dog treats will entertain your dog in the most delicious way! Within the Pedigree brand, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.

Pack size: 1.2g

Ingredients

Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Rawhide 17.4% and Chicken 6.3%), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

80g ℮