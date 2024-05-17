20L Catsan Wood Comfort Non Clumping Cat Litter 100% Natural & Biodegradable

• CATSAN Wood Comfort litter absorbs before odour develops locking liquid in for a dry, hygienic litter tray.

• It does not mask odours, it stops them from forming.

• CATSAN Wood Comfort litter is 100% natural and 100% biodegradable.

• It is made with fine pored wood granules, a by-product of wood industry.

• CATSAN Wood Comfort litter is suitable for all cats, including kittens.

• CATSAN Wood Comfort litter has easy opening sprout for convenient handling.

• USAGE INSTRUCTIONS: Open at the easy-open-spout. Fill the litter box with 5cm of litter.

• Remove the solid waste every day and change the litter completely on a regular basis.

CATSAN Wood Comfort litter is made from fine pored wood granules, a by-product of wood industry. The granules absorb more than twice their own weight in liquid and together with the natural characteristics of wood they prevent odour development. This litter is 100% natural and 100% biodegradable and safe for kittens.

Cats love cleanliness and freshness and thats why cats love CATSAN litter. With CATSAN litter you care for your cat's natural needs and assure a litter box thats always clean and hygienic. CATSAN litter caring expert for demanding cat hygiene for more than 30 years.

Usage Instructions: Open the bag at the easy-open-spout. Fill the litter box with min 5cm of CatsanÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¾ litter. Remove the solid waste every day and change the litter completely on a regular basis. If you have under-floor heating make sure to put insulating material under the litter box.