28L Catsan Hygiene Non-Clumping Odour Control Cat Litter Kitten Litter (2x14L)

• CATSAN Hygiene Plus non-clumping cat litter absorbs before odour develops, locking liquid in for a dry, hygienic cat litter tray. • Doesn't mask odours, but stops them from forming. • The sponge-like granules and mineral protection of CATSAN Hygiene Plus non-clumping cat litter ensures reliable, lasting odour control without added fragrances. • The unbleached white granules of CATSAN Hygiene Plus non-clumping cat litter are made of • 100% natural raw materials, perfect for your cat litter tray. • USAGE INSTRUCTIONS: Open at the easy-open-spout. Fill the cat litter tray with 5cm of cat litter. • Remove the solid waste every day and change the litter completely on a regular basis. • CATSAN Hygiene Plus non-clumping cat litter has easy opening sprout for convenient handling. CATSAN Hygiene Plus is a high performance non-clumping cat litter with TRIPLE ODOUR PROTECTION. Our cat litter absorbs liquids, locks Moisture inside and keeps odours behind a mineral shield. Made from selected and fully natural materials with no bleach nor scent, it's suitable for sensitive cats, all life stages and safe for kittens. Cats love cleanliness and freshness and thats why cats love CATSAN cat litter. With CATSAN litter you care for your cat's natural needs and provide them with a cat litter tray thats always clean and hygienic. CATSAN litter has been providing high quality cat hygiene products, created by experts, for more than 30 years. Usage Instructions: Open the bag at the easy-open-spout. Fill the litter box with min 5cm of CatsanÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¾ litter. Remove the solid waste every day and change the litter completely on a regular basis. If you have under-floor heating make sure to put insulating material under the litter box.

Net Contents

14l