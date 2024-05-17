15L Catsan Ultra Clumping Odour Control Cat Litter 15 Litres (3x5L) Kitten

• CATSAN ULTRA Plus clay cat litter doesn't have to mask bad smells, it stops them even forming.

These cat litter granules provide a considerably longer lasting odour control than conventional litter

• Catsan Ultra Plus clumping cat litter efficiently produces small and firm clumps when used.

• These are then easy to remove to maintain a clean and hygienic cat litter tray.

• The fine granulation of this odour control cat litter ensures high efficiency and low tracking, whilst being gentle to your cat's sensitive paws, keeping you and your feline companion happy.

• The selected sun-dried clay used for CATSAN ULTRA Plus ensures easy clump removal and very good odour control.

• Made with 100% natural materials, you can feel confident with CATSAN hygienic cat litter

• CATSAN ULTRA Plus cat litter granules have very low dust development when poured out of the easy-open-bag.

Efficient clumping and good odour control makes this clay cat litter a natural choice Catsan Ultra Clumping Cat Litter is highly effective as well as economical as it consists of only the finest granules of natural, high performance clay. Cat litter clumps can be easily removed every day so the remaining litter in the box stays pleasantly clean and dry for a longer amount of time, reducing how often the cat litter tray needs to be completely changed. This makes Catsan Ultra clumping cat litter not only hygienic but convenient as well for cats and cat owners alike. CATSAN clumping cat litter 5L is low dust and suitable for adult cats and kittens.

When it comes to hygiene, cats have by nature extremely high standards: They feel happiest when everything is comfortable and clean at home. That is why for over 30 years experts at Catsan have worked on developing high quality cat litter. By using Catsan cat litter you provide your cat with a cat litter box or cat litter tray that's always clean and hygienic.

It's so Easy... Fill the dry litter box with CATSANÃƒâ€šÃ‚Â® to a depth of min. 5 cm. Remove the clumps every day and change the litter completely after approximately two weeks. If you have under-floor heating, put insulating material under the litter box.