Outsunny Wooden Outdoor Double Adirondack Chair with Table Dark Grey

Classic wooden garden chairs, with a modern twist: invite these 2-in-1 wooden chairs with arms from Outsunny to refresh your garden this season. Made from fir wood, it's crafted into a connected two-seat design, with a table in the middle for convenience. The wooden deck chair is comfortable and ergonomic, thanks to the wide seats, rolled ends and high backs and armrests. It features a middle hole for holding a parasol, so you can keep shaded under the sun. Finished with a protective paint coat.