Outsunny Sun Lounger Foldable Padded Seat Adjustable Texteline Black

Bring classic comfort to your garden with this Outsunny reclining garden chair. A steel frame for a strong core comes with a seven-level adjustable back - relax in a position you want. The removable cushion seat keeps you comfortable, with a detachable pillow for the head and neck. Foldable frame to carry and more easily.