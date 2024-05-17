Outsunny 2-Seater Cast Aluminium Garden Bench Loveseat Armrest

Complete your garden in cuteness - pick this two seat garden bench from Outsunny. It's made from cast aluminium, so it's tough and solid structure which will support you as you relax. The back features a curved line design for a unique look - a design which will look great anywhere. Its cut-out panels on the seat means water won't build up, and it's finished with curved armrests to support your body shape.