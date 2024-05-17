Outsunny Wood Patio Chair Loveseat 2 Seats with Center Coffee Table

This Outsunny double-seater chair could enjoy the outdoors with a friend. Its large seat and slanted design gives you plenty of sitting room with lots of support - ideal for enjoying over longer periods. It also comes with a handy middle table so you can keep whatever you need right next to you - that delicious cocktail you just made, perhaps? Made from fir wood, this double chair is strong and supports up to 150kg. To complete, each side is finished with a high armrest for extra support.