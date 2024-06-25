Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrest
image 1 of Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrestimage 2 of Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrestimage 3 of Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrestimage 4 of Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrestimage 5 of Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrest

Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrest

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£94.99

£94.99/each

Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrest
Get out of the warm weather, with a friend, thanks to Outsunny. This outdoor bench forges two seats and a table together. Made from fir wood, the outside bench is strong - also weather resistant - so it's supportive and suitable for outdoor use. The middle table gives a handy resting spot, with a centre hole to hold a parasol - keeping you safely shaded in the sun. A slanted back and armrests complete our garden love seats with table for comfort.
Combines two seats and a middle tableStrong and durablePrevents water from damaging the wood

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here