Outsunny 2-Seater Garden Bench Patio Antique Loveseat with Armrest

Get out of the warm weather, with a friend, thanks to Outsunny. This outdoor bench forges two seats and a table together. Made from fir wood, the outside bench is strong - also weather resistant - so it's supportive and suitable for outdoor use. The middle table gives a handy resting spot, with a centre hole to hold a parasol - keeping you safely shaded in the sun. A slanted back and armrests complete our garden love seats with table for comfort.