Outsunny Garden Arbor Arch Metal Bench Padded Seat Outdoor Decoration

Invite a charming feel into your garden with outdoor bench from Outsunny. Made from metal with epoxy topcoat, the outside bench is crafted into a large arch design. Accompanied with a large seat and plus cushion, make this garden arbour with seat ideal for resting. Sturdy enough to support climbing plants and hanging baskets, the main arch is great for creating your own unique paradise and our 2 seater garden bench is great as a temporary addition for garden parties, weddings and more.