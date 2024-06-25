Outsunny Convertable 3-Seater Wood Bench Table Garden with Armrests

Soak up the sunshine with a friend with this unique and innovative garden bench from Outsunny. Using fir wood, ensuring strength and resilience outdoors, it is crafted into a three seater design, with the middle pulling up and transforming into a table - perfect for enjoying a coffee break out in the sun or with a friend. Slatted all over to prevent water building up and damaging the wood, it is finished with flat armrests on both ends and angled backs for comfort. A new approach to your outdoor relaxation.