Outsunny Outdoor 2 Seater Garden Bench Middle Table Deluxe Metal Frame

A timeless piece with a modern touch, this bench from Outsunny is a fantastic addition for those searching for something a little bit different for the garden and outdoor area. Made from a rust resistant, powder coated metal frame for strength and stability, it features a handy pull-up middle table, allowing convenient placement of food, drinks, books, magazines etc. Crafted into a slatted design for comfort, excellent air circulation and non-water build up when it rains, this bench is ideal for enjoying a lunch in the sun with a friend.