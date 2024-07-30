Outsunny Tete-a-tete Chair 2-Seater Steel Bench with Coffee Table

Ensure all your hours spent relaxing in the sun and outdoors are as enjoyable as possible with this love seat from Outsunny. Made from metal for a tough and durable structure, it is crafted into two single-seat design with a middle table - providing room for you and a friend to sit and enjoy the fresh air. Slatted all over to prevent water build up and allow air to pass through, it is finished with a middle hole in the table to steadily hold a parasol.