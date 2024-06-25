Outsunny Wood Storage Garden Bench for Patio Outdoor Seating Tools

Easy storage done the stylish way. This outdoor bench from Outsunny gives you a place to sit and a handy place to keep your outdoor pieces all together. Made from solid and weather-resistant fir wood, it's crafted into a two-seater size so you can relax with a friend. The high back and armrests support your body, the cut-out panels keep you cool. Underneath the seat is the storage area, which also is surrounded with cut-out panels to prevent moisture build-up inside. It's finished with four stump feet. A must for the sunny seasons ahead.