Outsunny Garden Arbor Metal Bench Loveseat Outdoor Decoration Patio

Look to this bench arch from Outsunny for the ultimate charming spot to sit in your garden. A duo design, it blends together a two-seater bench with a traditional garden bench to give you a piece which is sure to attract all the right attention. Formed from metal with a powder coating, the frame is tough and durable to ensure it lasts in your garden for seasons to come, with bars on the sides and top to allow you to hang baskets from and grow vines around, whilst the scrolling on the back of bench adds extra beauty. Slatted all over to prevent water build up and damage, as well as allowing air to pass through whilst you are seating on hotter days, the bench is wide and big enough to relax with a friend. A must for anyone who wants to create a unique feel in their outdoor area.