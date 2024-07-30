Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench with Wooden Cart Wagon Wheel Rustic Grey

With wagon wheel armrests, this Outsunny garden bench will create a unique conversation start for any outdoor space. It's made from fir wood - a hardwood which will support you and is suitable for outdoor use. The slatted design of the seat prevents heavy water build up, whilst the high back supports your body. A bench like bench is a point of interest in your garden and beyond.