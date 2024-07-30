Outsunny Wood Storage Bench for Patio Furniture Outdoor Garden Seating

This Outsunny garden storage bench gives you a place to relax and space for keeping your outdoor essentials stored. The varnished surface protects the fir wood structure against weathering so the park bench lasts longer outdoors. The ergonomic shape of the bench allows you to sit comfortably, with its maximum 250kg bearing weight allowing wooden bench to hold up to two people. No garden is complete without this handy garden bench with storage.