Outsunny Garden Arbour Arch Metal Bench Loveseat Outdoor Plant Climber

Create a charming outdoor spot you will want to sit in all day long with this garden arch bench from Outsunny. A duo design, it consists of a two-seater bench and a garden abhor arch connected in a piece, where trellis on both sides provide a place for vines and climbing plants to grow and place themselves around, as well as rails on the top which are ideal for hanging flowers and baskets for extra impact and beauty. Slatted all over, water and liquids will not build up on the bench to prolong its use and scrolling features on the back for an elegant finish. Made from metal with a powder coating, the frame is tough and durable, ensuring this piece is a mainstay in your garden for the foreseeable future, and give you many years of joy.