Outsunny 1.1M Outdoor Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Wood 2 Person

Take the weight off your feet and soak up the beauty of your surroundings with this garden bench from Outsunny. It blends together solid fir wood and a longline design to allow it to be placed almost anywhere. Slatted on top so water does not build up, it features a bottom bar to rest your feet, whilst the weather-resistant paint coating helps protect against mild water and weather damage, so it is safe for continual use outdoors.