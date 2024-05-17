Outsunny Wooden Wheel Bench Rustic Outdoor Patio Garden Seat 2-Person

Something different and subtly decorative for the outdoors. This Outsunny two-seater bench features a wheel on each side for a unique look - bringing character into relaxation times. Made from fir wood, this is a durable piece suitable for outdoor use, left natural to allow you to decorate how you want. The two-seater armless design offers plenty of seated room.