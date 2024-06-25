Outsunny Outdoor Garden Bench 2 Seater Patio Porch Loveseat Brown

Take time to yourself or with some company - do it with this two-seater Outsunny bench. It's made from steel so it's tough - with a powder coating for protective strength. The seat is gently curved to work with your body shape better, with a high back and armrests for support. There's a cut-out pattern on the back for style and can be customised to how you want - weaving flowers and materials there as an idea. To keep looking its best, we recommend using a protective furniture cover.