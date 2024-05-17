Outsunny Wooden Bench, Patio Loveseat Chair with Slatted Backrest

Make your patio or garden area complete with this Outsunny bench. Made from solid fir wood, this bench is sturdy, with a carbonised finish for extra outdoor durability. The two-seater size gives you plenty of seated room. Slatted back and seat to prevent water build up. Add a touch of style to your outdoor area, wherever.