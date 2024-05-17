Outsunny 2-Seater Wooden Garden Bench Outdoor Patio Loveseat Natural

Classic garden furniture doesn't come as simple as this. This natural-finish Outsunny wooden bench is ideal for enjoying your outdoors in peace. Made from poplar wood, the outdoor bench is crafted into a two-seater size to sit with a friend, where the armrests and straight back provide plenty of support. The cool cut-out back not only adds style, but keeps the outside bench as aerated as possible - perfect for the hotter temperatures this season and beyond.