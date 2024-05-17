Outsunny Wood Design Home Garden Wagon Wheel Bench Outdoor Loveseat

For a unique touch to your garden and outdoor areas, opt for this wooden bench from Outsunny. Drawing upon Texan wagon wheels for inspiration, its design blends a two-seater bench with large wheel accents on the end. Made from fir wood, the outdoor bench is solid and sturdy, handling up to 250kg in weight with ease. With a wide seat and the high, slightly angled back, our wagon wheel bench will ensure you sit comfortably as your body is supported.