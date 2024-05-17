Vinsetto Office Reclining Computer Chair w/ Lumbar Support Grey

Make working all day comfortable and easy, thanks to this Vinsetto office chair with footrest. The tall back and armrests offer support. the back reclines back to a maximum 160 degree - paired with the manual footrest, you can rest back and relax whenever. Padded for comfort, it comes with a top and back pillow for extra support and comfort. Complete with five wheels to move this pc chair around easily.