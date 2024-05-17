Vinsetto High Back Home Office Chair Swivel Linen Fabric, Dark Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep comfortable during your workday with this home office chair from Vinsetto. The height is adjustable to allow you to work at different levels, and the back can recline for a maximum of 130 degree to relax and enjoy your swivel chair. Filled with a sponge all over, and wrapped in linen upholstery, it's incredibly soft and comfortable. Comes with a 360 degree swivel seat and five wheels, you can move around easily, without even having to stand up.

Keep comfortable during your workday with this home office chair from Vinsetto. The height is adjustable to allow you to work at different levels, and the back can recline for a maximum of 130 degree to relax and enjoy your swivel chair. Filled with a sponge all over, and wrapped in linen upholstery, it's incredibly soft and comfortable. Comes with a 360 degree swivel seat and five wheels, you can move around easily, without even having to stand up.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.