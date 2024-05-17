Vinsetto Drafting Chair Tall Office Stand Desk Chair with Foot Ring

Ensure you're working comfortably when using taller surfaces with this draughtsman chair from Vinsetto. It's made from quality materials: soft fabric, thick sponge and a solid frame so it can used every day. Adjustable sturdy seat height and armrest height to cater for you, with a footrest so your legs aren't dangling. A must-have piece to increase work productivity.