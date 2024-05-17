Vinsetto Ergonomic Massage Office Chair with Footrest and Heat, Grey

For long work days which strain the body, look to this Vinsetto home office chair. It features four points in the back: adjust the massage, heat and time running easily with the remote, so you can relax your body how you want. Set the height between 110cm and 118cm, so you can sit at a level you want. Filled with sponge, this comfy chair is comfortable to use, with the back and armrests supporting you. Complete with wheels to move easily.