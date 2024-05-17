Vinsetto Office Chair w/ Heating Massage Points Reclining Grey

A reclining office chair, which also melts away aches and pains. It features six massage points and a heating function - soothing your body gently, whenever you want. Back reclines to maximum 130 degree angle - lay back and relax whilst being massaged too. Padded all over for comfort. Height adjustable between 107-116cm, making the computer chair easy to sit at a level good for you.