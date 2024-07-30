Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouse

A 2-in-1 greenhouse, by Outsunny. This combination of cold frame greenhouse and raised bed gives you double the plant growing choice. Use the bottom garden planter and top greenhouse together or individually. A fir wood frame for a strong structure, with thick polycarbonate panels for safe shelter inside. The top opens up for easy access, with two bars to hold open place - allowing fresh air to circulate in and out.