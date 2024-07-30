Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouse
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouseimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouseimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouseimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouseimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouse

Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouse

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.99

£58.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Raised Garden Bed with Cold Frame Greenhouse
A 2-in-1 greenhouse, by Outsunny. This combination of cold frame greenhouse and raised bed gives you double the plant growing choice. Use the bottom garden planter and top greenhouse together or individually. A fir wood frame for a strong structure, with thick polycarbonate panels for safe shelter inside. The top opens up for easy access, with two bars to hold open place - allowing fresh air to circulate in and out.
Use a garden planter and top greenhouse togetherEasy-open roof allow air insidePolycarbonate cover protects plants

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here