Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Box
image 1 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Boximage 2 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Boximage 3 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Boximage 4 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Boximage 5 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Box

Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Trellis and Drainage Hole, Planter Box
This Outsunny raised planter for gardens does more: it also comes with a slat trellis back for climbing plants and vines. An aluminium frame for a strong structure, fitted with durable wood-plastic boards. Structure of the outdoor planter is suitable for outdoor use. A versatile and thriving garden space, wherever.
Plants can grow up and around the back trellisLots of space to plant flowers, herbs and moreWood-plastic composite board won't crack and fade

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here