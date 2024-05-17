Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plastic
image 1 of Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plasticimage 2 of Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plasticimage 3 of Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plasticimage 4 of Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plasticimage 5 of Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plastic

Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.99

£51.99/each

Outsunny 4-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Herb Planter Plastic
Give your greenery the perfect new home - this four plant stand from Outsunny. The set is easy to set up and can be stored away easily, as well as allowing you to buy multiple pieces to keep building for more display if needed. Located at the bottom of each holder is a self-water disc which holds extra water to prevent your plants from being over fed, as well as releasing liquids when they are needed, keeping them well nourished and allowing them to grow beautiful all-year round.
A special disc reserves water to feed your plantsRigid and tough to cope with the weatherRattan-effect

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here