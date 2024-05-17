Outsunny 2-piece Elevated Flower Bed Vegetable Planter Plastic Grey

Give your greenery the perfect new home - this duo plant stand from Outsunny. The set is easy to set up and can be stored away easily, as well as allowing you to buy multiple pieces to keep building for more display if needed. Located at the bottom of each holder is a self-water disc which holds extra water to prevent your plants from being over fed, as well as releasing liquids when they are needed, keeping them well nourished and allowing them to grow beautiful all-year round.