Outsunny 3 Tier Raised Garden Bed, Metal Elevated Planer Box

Looking to plant flowers and vegetables, but only have a space to do it? Then check out this 3-level metal garden bed from Outsunny! Each tier is connected by the fastener connectors, and you can take the connectors down to make the whole raised garden beds into 3 individual garden beds and get a more cultivated area. Or used as 3 tiers raised bed to plant 3 different plants. Check out this practical, stylish, and space-saving plant stand, and let your leafy friends grow!