Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Metal Patio Backyard Flower Vegetable Plant

Garden planters offer an open and protective way to grow, this season and beyond, do it with this Outsunny piece. Made from steel, each piece is strong, and the powder coated finish means extra strength, with suitability for use all year round. The high-wall design offers protection inside and with a no-floor panel, plants, flowers and other vegetation will have direct contact with the soil for effective growth. Simply set up and go.