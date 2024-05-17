Outsunny Wooden Herb Planter Stand 8 Cubes Bottom Shelf Raised Bed

Give your flowers, plants and herbs their own pride of place with Outsunny raised beds for garden. Made from fir wood and covered with water-resistant paint all over to ensure it is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors. Eight separate cubes give you plenty of separate space to organize and display. Elevated legs are used for keeping away dirt, and the bottom shelf for keeping tools and equipment close to hand. The perfect place to show off your raised vegetable planter with pride!