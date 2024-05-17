Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Bed Stand Vegetable Flower Bed

Fall in love with gardening all over again with this raised veg planter from Outsunny. Measuring a large 29 x 91cm, the planter is equipped with a UV and weather-resistant liner bag, ensuring it is easy to clean up, whilst allowing your plants to breathe to optimise growth. With a drainage hole on the bottom of the planter, the raised flower bed is finished with four cross-over legs, providing stable support for many seasons to come. A great addition to your garden, balcony, conservatory and patio.