Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Wood Planter Box with Stand for Vegetables

This two-tier planting bed from Outsunny will let you grow plants, flowers, vegetables and beyond - both indoors and outdoors. Wooden structure for strength, it's formed into an 'A' shape so it stands steady. The three potting boxes don't get in the way of each other, so the contents can grow as high as they like. Fabric liners inside each shelf holds the plants and soil in safely. Finished with a lick of anti-corrosion paint for that extra shield of protection.