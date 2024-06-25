Outsunny Wood Planter with Trellis for Climbing Plants Vines Planter

Garden planters give dedicated growing space practically anywhere you want. This garden planter, from Outsunny, does more: it also comes with a trellis back and a paneled roof for hanging plants. Made from fir wood, this is a durable piece - with a water-resistant paint coating for light protection. Bottom holes in planter to reduce water build, helping prevent damage to the wood.