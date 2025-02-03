Outsunny Wood Planter with Trellis for Climbing Plants Vines Planter

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Garden planters give dedicated growing space practically anywhere you want. This garden planter, from Outsunny, does more: it also comes with a trellis back and a paneled roof for hanging plants. Made from fir wood, this is a durable piece - with a water-resistant paint coating for light protection. Bottom holes in planter to reduce water build, helping prevent damage to the wood.

