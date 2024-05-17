Outsunny Garden Wooden Planter Box with Trellis Flower Raised Bed

Give your flowers a beautiful place to grow and flourish with these raised beds for vegetables from Outsunny. Tall and narrow in design to allow it to fit into smaller spaces with ease, the body is crafted from solid wood for durability. The rear trellis is a great addition to climb vines or create a display space. The raised wooden planter is great to plant flowers, herbs, or just as a decorative display area. Our large wooden planters is a great item to have and will match any outdoor setting.