Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Box
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Boximage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Boximage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Boximage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Boximage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Box

Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£68.99

£68.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Raised Bed 3-Tier Planter Kit Elevated Plant Box
The appearance of simple natural colour, accompanied by your beautiful plants, please believe that this will become a beautiful scenic spot in your yard and garden. The stepped design not only allows your plants to get the sunlight well, but also allows each plant to be in your sight. Do you want to grow some deep-rooted plants? Feel free to try this charming wooden raised bed, it can give your plants enough space to grow.
three-layer structurebetter way to growsturdy & durable.

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here