Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoor
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoorimage 2 of Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoorimage 3 of Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoorimage 4 of Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoor

Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.99

£51.99/each

Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoor
Like flowers and plants but have nowhere to show them off? This Outsunny stand solves the problem. Three layers of shelves give enough organisational space to space them out - no feeling crowded. Top hooks can be used to hang pots. The metal frame means a strong core foundation, supporting up to 20kg. Strong wooden shelves are slatted to prevent water build up. Use indoors and outdoors.
3-tier plant rack for displaying potted plants;Top hooks for hanging small flowerpots;Sturdy metal and solid wood construction;

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here