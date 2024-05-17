Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand Rack with Hanging Hooks Indoor Outdoor

Like flowers and plants but have nowhere to show them off? This Outsunny stand solves the problem. Three layers of shelves give enough organisational space to space them out - no feeling crowded. Top hooks can be used to hang pots. The metal frame means a strong core foundation, supporting up to 20kg. Strong wooden shelves are slatted to prevent water build up. Use indoors and outdoors.