Outsunny Flower Stand Plant Shelf Outdoor Pine with Trough Planter

This Outsunny flower box is a great place to grow plants or vegetable, the rear creeper frame is also a great addition to create a display. Constructed out of wood it is a great feature to have in your garden or patio. It is great to groom flowers, herbs, plants or just as a decorative display area. It is a great item to have and will match any outdoor setting.