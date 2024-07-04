Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Hotel Collection Anti Allergy Enhancer, Double
image 1 of BHS Hotel Collection Anti Allergy Enhancer, Doubleimage 2 of BHS Hotel Collection Anti Allergy Enhancer, Doubleimage 3 of BHS Hotel Collection Anti Allergy Enhancer, Double

BHS Hotel Collection Anti Allergy Enhancer, Double

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£80.00

£80.00/each

BHS Hotel Collection Anti Allergy Enhancer, Double
Create a hypoallergenic sleeping environment with our Hotel Collection Anti-Allergy Enhancer in Double size, offering superior protection against allergens and irritants. With its soft and breathable fabric, this enhancer provides added cushioning and support to your mattress.
Suitable for double sized bedsMade from anti-allergy materialsAdds an extra layer of comfort to your bed

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here