BHS Anti-Bac & Anti Allergy Mattress Protector, King

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Experience a cleaner and healthier sleep environment with our Anti Allergy / Anti Bacterial Mattress Protector available in single, double, and king sizes. This protector not only safeguards your mattress against spills and stains but also protects against allergens and bacteria with polyester microfiber, featuring a deep skirt of 28cm.

Experience a cleaner and healthier sleep environment with our Anti Allergy / Anti Bacterial Mattress Protector available in single, double, and king sizes. This protector not only safeguards your mattress against spills and stains but also protects against allergens and bacteria with polyester microfiber, featuring a deep skirt of 28cm.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.