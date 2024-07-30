Marketplace.
BHS Hotel Collection Cotton Mattress Protector, Single

BHS Hotel Collection Cotton Mattress Protector, Single

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.00

£35.00/each

BHS Hotel Collection Cotton Mattress Protector, Single
Invest in the longevity of your mattress with our Hotel Collection Cotton Single Mattress Protector, designed to provide a protective barrier against spills, stains, and allergens. Crafted from premium cotton material, this mattress protector offers a soft and cosy surface .
Suitable for single sized bedsSoft & breathable materialProtects your mattress against stains

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here