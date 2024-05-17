BHS Teddy Bear Deep Mattress Protector, King

Ensure a peaceful and hygienic sleep environment with our Teddy Bear King Mattress Protector in crisp white, crafted from soft and durable fabric to safeguard your mattress against spills, stains, and allergens. Designed to offer reliable protection without compromising on comfort, this mattress protector adds an extra layer of luxury to your bed while prolonging the life of your mattress.