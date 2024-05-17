Outsunny 3 x 3(m) Garden Storage Shed, Waterproof and Heavy Duty

Keeping your garden looking its best can require a lot of tools and equipment, and finding the space to keep them stored can be equally as hard. But stop this right here, thanks to the addition of this garden shed from Outsunny. Inside, three shelves sit on the left, with an open right side to give plenty of room to organise and store items of different sizes. Made from fir wood, the structure is solid, with a lick of water-resistant paint for protection. Use an overhead cover for the winter.